Top Asian News 12:59 p.m. GMT

Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in virus surge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in a surge the Chinese territory’s leader says its overwhelming hospitals. Also Saturday, the government announced plans to have construction crews from mainland China build isolation units with 10,000 beds after crowding at hospitals forced patients to wait outdoors in winter cold. There were 6,063 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the territory’s total to 46,763. That was down slightly from Thursday’s 6,116 but one of Hong Kong’s highest daily totals. Hong Kong has tightened travel and business controls as it tries to contain the surge.

Behind China’s Olympics, the saga of a chained woman unfolds

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The post, on China’s Weibo social platform, resembled many others posted by official media during these Olympics — an ode to freestyle skier Eileen Gu, known to Chinese as Gu Ailing. “The biggest gold medal in Eileen Gu’s heart,” it teased. Underneath, in the comments from users, came the questions. They were not on topic. They were about something else entirely — a chained woman captured in a viral video 500 miles from Beijing, on the southeastern China coast. “Can you pay attention to Feng county? Where’s the responsibility of national media?” one user asked. Said another: “Please thoroughly investigate the chained mother in Xuzhou so that every Chinese girl can accept the freedom and power given to them by this great era, just like our Ailing.” Since Jan.

Australia says China warship fired laser at its patrol plane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Defense Department said that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, the department said. Such episodes are not uncommon as the U.S. and its allies accuse China of asserting its military might, and have taken steps to challenge Beijing’s growing clout in the western Pacific and elsewhere. The department said in a statement Saturday that the laser came from a People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel.

China charges blogger with insulting Korean War dead

BEIJING (AP) — A popular figure on Chinese social media has been arrested on charges he insulted soldiers who froze to death during a Korean War battle. Luo Changping referred to Chinese soldiers known as the “Ice Sculpture Company” as the “Sand Sculpture Company,” or “Stupid Company” in internet slang, on his Sina Weibo account. Luo’s case was handed to prosecutors in his southern hometown of Sanya in January, state TV reported Saturday. It gave no indication when he might stand trial. The “Ice Sculpture Company” were soldiers who froze to death during a battle with U.S.-led United Nations forces at Chosin Reservoir in November and December 1950.

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Reporting, inside and outside the bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Journalists who spent weeks covering the Beijing Olympics while hermetically sealed inside the “closed-loop” system will leave with an incomplete picture of what reporting in China entails. Inside the Olympic “bubble,” those telling the story of the Games to the world are surrounded by volunteers offering help with a smile and marveling at how far you’ve traveled to come to Beijing. Security guards leave you to your filming from pre-assigned perimeters and locations with no interference. When the Court of Arbitration for Sport held its doping hearing for Russian skater Kamila Valieva, reporters were permitted to approach officials for comment.

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in India on Friday sentenced to death 38 people for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 that left more than 50 dead in Gujarat state, which has a history of violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims. It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentences in a single case in India. The sentences must be confirmed by a higher court. The attacks in Ahmedabad 13 years ago underscored communal tensions that are still reverberating in India. A militant Islamic group called Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami claimed responsibility for the bombings. It was considered to be Pakistani-based but apparently is no longer active.

S. Korea keeps crowd limits as omicron causes 25-fold spike

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will extend restaurant dining hours but maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings as it wrestles with a massive coronavirus wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The 109,831 new cases reported on Friday was another record and about a 25-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain. The more than 516,000 infections counted in the past seven days alone raised South Korea’s caseload to over 1.75 million. Long lines snaked around public health offices and testing stations in the densely populated capital Seoul, where health workers in hazmat suits distributed rapid antigen test kits and collected throat and nasal samples from senior citizens and other high-risk groups.

Philippines, like New Zealand, rejects Myanmar in trade pact

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has followed New Zealand’s decision to reject the inclusion of Myanmar in the world’s largest free trade pact as international opposition to the military takeover that sparked violence and democratic setbacks in the Southeast Asian nation broadened into trade and diplomatic sanctions. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. told his Southeast Asian counterparts in a Thursday meeting in Cambodia that the Philippines will not accept Myanmar’s accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a 15-nation free trade agreement that went into effect Jan. 1. In Locsin’s speech released to journalists in Manila on Friday, he did not cite any reason for the Philippine decision and added he was ready to yield if that stance would get in the way of a collective position by the 10-nation regional bloc, which includes Myanmar.

Chinese anti-graft agency investigates telecom boss

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese anti-corruption agency is investigating a former boss of one of the country’s three major state-owned phone carriers. Li Guohua, formerly general manager of China Unicom, is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and law,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-sentence statement Friday, using the official term for corruption. The agency gave no details. Thousands of Chinese officials and executives of state-owned companies have been ensnared in a long-running crackdown on embezzlement, taking bribes and other misbehavior. China Unicom, or China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., is one of the world’s biggest mobile phone carriers and also operates fixed-line internet and digital TV services.

Olympic mascots: Creative, cartoonish, at times contentious

BEIJING (AP) — The panda mascot of the Beijing Games has been a huge success here in the Chinese capital, where fans have lined up for hours to buy plush dolls of the round cartoon, Bing Dwen Dwen. Then last week, the character appeared on Chinese TV — and horrified viewers by speaking with a grown man’s voice. “I don’t think it’s cute anymore,” one commenter said on Chinese social media. “It’s just an old man.” The incident was a minor blemish on the character’s popularity; by week’s end, with the close of the Games approaching, the cult of Bing Dwen Dwen — one of the more ubiquitous Olympics mascots of recent years — was still going strong and drawing long lines for purchases.