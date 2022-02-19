ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander H. Jones: Affirmative action strengthens higher education

The guts of the college admissions process are distasteful. Whatever else may be said of the pending case on UNC’s race-conscious admissions policies, it’s clear that reducing a young person’s profile solely to their ethnicity should be abhorrent to all thinking Americans. But equally objectionable is...

Fox News

It's time to admit affirmative action has failed

The Supreme Court is set to take up two cases challenging the use of race based admissions, or affirmative action, in our nation’s top colleges. At issue are policies that make it far more difficult for applicants from some racial groups, specifically Asian Americans, to gain entry to competitive schools, while other groups, such as blacks and Hispanics, face a lower academic bar.
Florida Phoenix

Appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not affirmative action | Opinion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The distorted misinformation about affirmative action is once again raising its ugly head around the potential nomination of a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Before any qualified, likely overqualified, Black woman is nominated for the Supreme Court, her reputation is being tainted by the notion that the only reason she is being considered […] The post Appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not affirmative action | Opinion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker unveils higher education budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visited Illinois State University on Tuesday to discuss his budget proposal, which aims to support higher education and help Illinois’ next generation. The proposal offers a $122 million increase in the state’s Monetary Assistance Program, or “MAP” grant. Nearly $60 million would be used to increase scholarships […]
Newnan Times-Herald

Scandal in Higher Education

The sad story of poor student performance in America’s public schools is so widely known these days that most people greet each new study that confirms it with numbed disgust. We spend, after inflation, twice what we spent per pupil 30 years ago, yet improvements are imperceptible. Children are...
Wyoming News

#20. Higher education support

- 2021: 71% of employees find it valuable - 2020: 76% of employees find it valuable Target announced in the summer of 2021 that it would pay for 100% of college tuition and textbooks at select schools for employees. It joins numerous other companies that offer assistance for higher education, among them Starbucks, Walmart, and Amazon. The programs can help to attract and keep valued employees by addressing an enormous contemporary problem: student debt, the second largest type of debt in the United States. The drop in value assigned to higher education likely comes from a cultural shift around the importance of a college degree. From 2020 to 2021, 8% fewer Americans strongly believed a bachelor’s degree would help them get a high-paying job. The drop for advanced degrees was even steeper, with 13% fewer Americans strongly believing an advanced degree would help them in the workforce.
Daily Mississippian

Sen. Wicker shows his racism by criticizing affirmative action

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has doubts about President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. While on a podcast last week, Senator Wicker lamented that President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will be a “beneficiary of affirmative action” and, implicitly, unqualified to sit on the highest court in the country. Beyond the initially evident problems with that statement, Biden’s Supreme Court pick has yet to be named. Wicker seems to believe the pick will be unqualified simply because President Biden has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the court.
Albany Herald

Winning the war for talent: Higher education

No other issue so dominates boardroom and shipping docks as the lack of skilled workers. In the next three years, Georgia will need to fill 122,000 health care positions, 27,000 manufacturing jobs will be open and 13,000 construction workers will be needed. Looking out to 2030, and you’ll see a need for 40% more energy sector workers, 30% more logistics employees and 25% more jobs will be open in hospitality. The list goes on and on.
The Skanner News

Supreme Court May End Affirmative Action at Universities

The Supreme Court said it will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions. The Monday, January 24, announcement could eliminate campus practices that have widely benefitted African American and Hispanic students. Policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are at the heart of the issue that the...
Daily Beast

I Was for Affirmative Action, but Now I Think It Should Go Away

Hello affirmative action, my old friend. It’s time to talk about you again. In the Fall of 1984 as a high school senior in Central California, I had to write a 10-page paper on any topic for my American Government course. I chose to write about affirmative action in college admissions. The paper stretched 20 pages long.
Reason.com

Rights and Wrongs of Replacing Traditional Affirmative Action with Preferences for Descendants of Slaves

The Supreme Court recently decided to hear two cases challenging racial preferences in college admissions. While we cannot know for sure, it seems highly likely that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will take this opportunity to either strike down or severely curtail the dubious "diversity" rationale that it previously used to justify such preferences.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Funding can stabilize State System of Higher Education

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to increase support for the State System of Higher Education by 15%, up to $550 million, is a smart investment in Pennsylvania’s future. During the tough budget negotiations to come, the Republican-led legislature should preserve it. The boost will help stabilize a system that...
Yale Daily News

ANALYSIS: Experts weigh in on Supreme Court affirmative action case

Affirmative action, and its future at American universities, hangs in the balance as the United States Supreme Court considers a challenge to the policy. The “Trump Court,” — as constitutional law scholar Charles Fried described the currently heavily conservative Supreme Court — may soon rule that race-conscious college admissions is unconstitutional. But it remains unclear how colleges will navigate a post-affirmative action quagmire and whether they will find other mechanisms of maintaining racial diversity.
Washington Post

Justices will hear a challenge to affirmative action that isn’t really about affirmative action

The latest challenge to affirmative action — now headed to the Supreme Court — has a potent twist. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) argues that Harvard University imposed an illegal “Asian penalty” to reduce the number of Asian Americans on campus. It claims that this purported penalty, together with allegations of illicit racial balancing, shows that Harvard and other universities can’t be trusted to make lawful admissions decisions. SFFA consequently demands the court eliminate affirmative action altogether — not just at Harvard, but at all universities nationwide.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Alexander H. Jones: N.C. a swing state worth fighting for

The last five statewide North Carolina elections have been decided by 2%, 1.5%, 3.7%, 2%, and 1.3%. That record of narrow electoral decisions should mark the Tar Heel state as one of the purplest states in the nation. But the following factor complicates that conclusion: Republicans have been on the winning side in four out of those five elections. Potentially most importantly, they won a momentous victory in 2010, taking control of the North Carolina General Assembly for the first time in 100 years and securing the right to draw election maps for the state for the following decade. The resulting partisan gerrymandering has deepened the state’s reddish hue.
bizjournals

2021 BBJ NextGenBHM Workforce and Education: Alan Alexander, Column Five

What’s your career highlight so far? Having the opportunity to work on Go Build Alabama as associate director with Markstein. The effort kick-started the agency’s workforce development practice and has led to partnerships with several other great organizations. What’s the biggest challenge facing your industry in the long...
New Jersey Globe

Murphy aide headed to Department of Higher Education

A senior counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy will shift jobs next week, with Katie Comanto set to become the new Deputy Secretary of the New Jersey Department of Higher Education on Monday. She will replace Diana Gonzalez, who left at the end of last year to join McKinsey & Company,...
