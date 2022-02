Candida auris is an emerging fungal infection that was first described in Japan in 2009. Infections with Candida auris have been reported in the United States. Patients who have been in the intensive care unit for a long time, have a central venous catheter placed, and have previously received antibiotics or antifungal medications, appear to be at highest risk of infection with this organism.

