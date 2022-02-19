ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Police investigating incident involving gun at Mount Olive Walmart

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
The Mount Olive Police Department is investigating an incident at a Walmart involving a gun. Mount Olive police said...

Mount Olive, NC
Mount Olive, NC
WRAL News

2 shot to death at North Carolina apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — Two men were shot to death and two others were wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Carolina, police said. News outlets report Durham police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, Lt. Jackie Werner, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.
DURHAM, NC
#Police
WRAL News

'He was in his own home:' Family grieves man shot in home invasion police believe was planned

Durham, N.C. — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, during a home invasion at a Durham apartment complex early Saturday morning. Police believe the home invasion was planned. They reported that lights were turned out to the entire building before multiple people kicked the door in. Aaron Bailey, 25, was shot in the heart and died before even hitting the ground, police said.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WRAL News

Motorcyclist injured in Saturday evening crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash along Millbrook Road late Saturday evening. The crash was reported before 6:15 p.m. on West Millbrook Road near Creedmoor Road, close to Shelley Lake Park. Police officers said the motorcyclist lost control of his bike and landed on his...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'They took my child's life.' Teenager shot multiple times while on the way to grandmother's house in Weldon

Weldon, N.C. — A Halifax County mother is demanding accountability after her teenage son was shot and killed on the way to his grandmother's house. Shawanda Watson said her 19-year-old son, Ja'eid Watson, was in the 900 block of Sycamore Street in Weldon on Thursday when he was shot multiple times in the back. Shawanda Watson said she was by her son's side in his last moments and begged for him to push through until it was too late.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Father, son escape camper fire near Willow Spring

Willow Springs, N.C. — A father and son said they barely made it out alive when their camper caught fire Monday morning. The fire was reported before 4 a.m. off Kennebec Road, north of Angier and close to the Wake-Harnett County line. The large fire spread to a nearby...
ANGIER, NC
WRAL News

2 charged after human remains found in North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Human remains found in January are those of a woman who has been missing since July, and two people have been charged in her death, a North Carolina police department said. The Huntersville Police Department identified the woman as Alibria Kerns, 47, of Rowan County, The...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Cause of fire at Fayetteville church under investigation

Fayetteville, N.C. — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a Fayetteville church Sunday. Firefighters said upon arrived to Clinton Chapel Holiness Church on Hooks Street Sunday afternoon they found smoke coming from inside the building. Crews worked to battle the fire and they were able to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Hate crimes case in Arbery killing now in hands of jury

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — They chased, shot and killed a running Black man who was unarmed and committed no crimes, and left a trail of racist text messages and social media posts in the months and years before the shooting. Whether the three white men previously found guilty of murdering...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRAL News

3 cops' trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Closing arguments were expected Tuesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, with jurors to get the case after a month of testimony. Thomas Lane was the final officer to present his defense, testifying Monday...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

