Police investigating incident involving gun at Mount Olive Walmart

Weldon, N.C. — A Halifax County mother is demanding accountability after her teenage son was shot and killed on the way to his grandmother's house. Shawanda Watson said her 19-year-old son, Ja'eid Watson, was in the 900 block of Sycamore Street in Weldon on Thursday when he was shot multiple times in the back. Shawanda Watson said she was by her son's side in his last moments and begged for him to push through until it was too late.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO