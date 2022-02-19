Hendricken avenges loss to EG in dominating fashion
WARWICK (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken dominated East Greenwich 10-3 in Division I boys ice hockey Friday night.
The Avengers and Hawks entered the matchup tied for second behind La Salle in the Division I-B standings. East Greenwich took the first meeting 3-2 back in January. Hendricken avenged that loss by leaving no doubt in a dominating performance.
