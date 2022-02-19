ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Oberg (26 points, 25 rebounds) leads Windsor Locks in NCCC girls tourney

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Windsor Locks forward Tristin Oberg (25) looking for an open teammate, Stafford's Kalye Gutierrez (45) during the first half, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Windsor Locks High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Stafford had the sharpshooters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Windsor Locks’ power.

Tristin Oberg had 26 points and 25 rebounds and made key baskets down the stretch as host Windsor Locks defeated Stafford 52-47 in a first-round NCCC girls basketball tournament game Friday.

No. 7 seed Windsor Locks (14-9) will visit No. 2 Somers today at 5 p.m.

Oberg’s 14th rebound was the 1,000th of her career. Alana Picard addded nine points and six steals for Locks. Both Oberg and Picard had three blocked shots.

Windsor Locks needed Oberg to offset the three-point shooting of Stafford’s Jaelyn Moulton, who made six three-pointers on the way to 21 points. Stafford is 12-9.

Stafford took the lead 47-46 with a 1:40 left, but Oberg responded with a hoop on a good post move to put the Raiders up, 48-46.

Oberg then made two free throws with 30.6 seconds to make it 50-46 and Picard hit two more free throws to make it 52-47 with 9.6 seconds left.

STAFFORD (47): Jordan Huntley 1 0-0 2; Raina Caro 1 0-0 3; Camden Smith 3 1-1 8; Andrea Moulton 2 0-0 6; Jaelyn Moulton 7 1-2 21; Drea Oswell 2 3-6 7. Totals: 16 5-9 47

Three-point goals: J. Moulton 6, A. Moulton 2, Smith, Caro

WINDSOR LOCKS (52): Alana Picard 3 3-5 9; Maeve McGinnis 2 0-0 6; Angelina Jones 2 2-4 7; Tristin Oberg 12 2-2 26; Gabby Sales 1 0-1 2; Jasmine Hurdle 1 0-0 2’ Julia Dufresne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-12 52.

Three-point goals: McGinnis 2, Jones

STAFFORD 15 11 12 9 — 47

WINDSOR LOCKS 18 13 13 8 — 52

ELLINGTON 48, EAST GRANBY 36. Hannah Kozik scored a game-high 28 points to lead host Ellington to a NCCC first round victory.

No. 5 seed Ellington (10-10) will visit fourth-seeded Bolton for a quarterfinal game today at 1 p.m.

Julia Walsh had 11 points to pace the No. 12 Crusaders (6-15).

EAST GRANBY (36): Melina Betts 1 0-0 2; Megan Benner 1 0-0 2; Sarah Springer 1 0-0 2; Sarah Phillips 2 0-0 4; Chloe Rapose 2 1-1 5; Julia Walsh 3 4-4 11; Brooke DeJesus 4 0-0 10. Totals: 14 5-5 36.

Three-point goals: Walsh, DeJesus (2).

ELLINGTON (48): Cady Pincince 0 2-2 2; Hannah Kozik 13 0-0 28; Julia Sternat 1 5-6 8; Grace Bontempo 3 2-4 8; Ali Kozik 0 2-2 2; Sophia Vrakas 0 0-0 0; Jenna Garrow 0 0-0 0; Jaela Garrow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-8 44.

Three-point goals: H. Kozik (2).

EAST GRANBY 6 14 7 9 — 36

ELLINGTON 12 12 17 7 — 48

coventry 44, EAST WINDSOR 24. Host Coventry shut out East Windsor in the first quarter and took a 23-5 halftime lead to win the NCCC tournament first-round game.

Charlotte Jordan had 19 points, including three three-pointers, to lead No. 6 seed Coventry (16-5), which visits No. 3 Canton at 1 p.m. today in the quaterfinals.

No. 11 seed East Windsor is 8-13. Bailey winner ha 14 points to lead the Panthers, who trailed 5-0 after the first period.

Anaka Eaton had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Coventry.

EAST WINDSOR (24): Morgan Egan 3 2-6 9; Ava Guyer 3 3-4 9; Brooke DeJesus 1 0-0 2; Julia Walsh 1 0-0 2; Emma Griffin 1 2-4 4; Britney Couceiro 4 2-2 10. Totals: 14 9-16 38.

Three-point goals: Winner 2.

COVENTRY (44): Emma Smith 1 0-0 2; Anaka Eaton 6 0-0 12; Jenna Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Natalie Neal 0 2-0 0; Charlotte Jordan 6 4-4 19; Catarina Cunha 0 0-0 0; Miya Kinney 0 0-0 0; Samantha Coughlin 3 1-1 8; LeeAnne Zajac 0 0-0 0; Sydney Deluca 0 0-0 0; Amy Prior 1 1-1 3; Emma Topliff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-8 44.

Three-point goals: Jordan 3, Coughlin.

EAST WINDSOR 0 5 8 11 — 24

COVENTRY 5 18 11 10 — 44

SUFFIELD 52, ROCKVILLE 42. Cami Bosco scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds and five assists in Suffield’s NCCC first-round home victory.

The Wildcats (12-9) used a strong defense to throttle Rockville as Jordan Dion and Lily Johnson had six steals apiece. Dion also scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rockville got eight points each from Layla Tate, Julie Szyminski, and Jenny Gorski.

Suffield moves on to the conference quarterfinals today at Granby at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE (42): Layla Tate, 3 2-2 8; Sara Stone, 1 3-4 5; Julia Szyminski, 3 0-0 8; Anaya Tolton, 1 2-2 4; Jordyn Karpoff, 3 0-0 7; Chloe Keane, 0 2-2 2; Jenny Gorski, 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 9-10 42.

Three-point goals: Szyminski 2, Karpoff.

SUFFIELD (52): Jordan Dion, 4 2-5 13; Lexi Mailloux, 1 1-2 3; Cami Bosco, 4 7-10 15; Ava Toomey, 5 0-1 10; Lily Johnson, 2 7-10 11; Georgia Qua, 0 0-1 0. Totals: 16 17-29 52.

Three-point goals: Dion 3.

ROCKVILLE 5 11 6 20 — 42

SUFFIELD 17 8 15 12 — 52

