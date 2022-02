Re: “West’s past stance on Ukraine is erratic — Biden is forging substantial unity so far this time,” by Carl P. Leubsdorf, Wednesday Opinion. Reading at least two major newspapers my entire adult life, I consider myself a fairly well-informed citizen. However, Leubsdorf’s column on our relationship with Ukraine really opened my eyes to an area where my knowledge was totally inadequate. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all sent conflicting messages to Russia about our position in regards to Russia’s interest in absorbing Ukraine, using force if necessary. If we throw into this mess our internal polarization, it’s easy to understand Vladimir Putin’s testing of President Joe Biden’s stand on Ukraine.

