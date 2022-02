“The flowers do for the most part come foorth in April, the leaves afterwardes.”. —John Gerarde, The Herball or General Historie of Plantes. London. 1597. Today, another trip to the supermarket … and of course, the produce section. Our edible and very fragrant Mystery Plant is the fruit of a small tree which botanists place in the rose family. It is very much kin to apples, and the flowers are anatomically practically indistinguishable, as are the fruits (except for the shape). However, several technical characters of the flowers and fruits keep apples and pears botanically distinct. And of course, you probably already know that our MP is some sort of pear. (At least, I think it’s apparent.)

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO