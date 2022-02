When 4-year-old Paislee Shultis went missing in Spencer, N.Y., in July 2019, police say they had a good idea of the girl's whereabouts and who might have taken her. Investigators said they suspected Paislee was about 173 miles east in Saugerties, N.Y., with her biological father, who did not have custody of the girl. But every time police showed up at his house on Fawn Road, he denied knowing where the girl was, according to police. When officers entered the home and searched for Paislee on multiple occasions, she was nowhere to be found.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO