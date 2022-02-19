AP Top News at 7:09 a.m. EST

Ukraine rebels mobilize troops amid Russia invasion fears

MOSCOW (AP) — Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, released a statement announcing a full troop mobilization. A similar announcement quickly followed from his counterpart in the Luhansk region. Pushilin cited an “immediate threat of aggression” from Ukrainian forces, accusations that Ukrainian officials vehemently denied earlier. “I appeal to all the men in the republic who can hold weapons to defend their families, their children, wives, mothers,” Pushilin said.

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House. Whatever happens, said Jeffrey Jacobovitz, a Washington lawyer who has been following the investigations, “I think the weeks will get worse for him.” Here’s a look at the flurry of developments: NATIONAL ARCHIVES SAYS TRUMP TOOK CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS TO MAR-A-LAGO In a Friday letter, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records that Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago and turned over last month.

Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it will face “unprecedented” financial costs if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States. Harris spoke at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany the day after President Joe Biden said he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade the neighboring country. “Let me be clear, can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said.

Olympic mascots: Creative, cartoonish, at times contentious

BEIJING (AP) — The panda mascot of the Beijing Games has been a huge success here in the Chinese capital, where fans have lined up for hours to buy plush dolls of the round cartoon, Bing Dwen Dwen. Then last week, the character appeared on Chinese TV — and horrified viewers by speaking with a grown man’s voice. “I don’t think it’s cute anymore,” one commenter said on Chinese social media. “It’s just an old man.” The incident was a minor blemish on the character’s popularity; by week’s end, with the close of the Games approaching, the cult of Bing Dwen Dwen — one of the more ubiquitous Olympics mascots of recent years — was still going strong and drawing long lines for purchases.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo’s prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said federal prosecutors have presented “compelling if not strong” evidence against Rhodes, who has been the group’s leader since its 2009 founding. Rhodes poses a “clear and convincing danger” to the public, the judge said during a remote hearing. “His ability to communicate, organize are his greatest weapons,” Mehta said, calling Rhodes an “extremely sophisticated individual.” Rhodes and 10 other people linked to the Oath Keepers are the first to be charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan.

Family: Judge in Potter case swayed by ‘white woman tears’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who sentenced white former Officer Kim Potter on Friday to two years in prison for killing Black motorist Daunte Wright cited the difficult job that police face — and Potter’s remorse — as justification for giving her a light sentence. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu choked up as she described the difficulty deciding on a sentence for Potter, who said she meant to use her Taser but mistakenly fired her handgun into Wright’s chest as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop in April. Wright’s family and attorneys angrily condemned Chu, who is Asian American, for going well below prosecutors’ recommendations.

Behind China’s Olympics, the saga of a chained woman unfolds

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The post, on China’s Weibo social platform, resembled many others posted by official media during these Olympics — an ode to freestyle skier Eileen Gu, known to Chinese as Gu Ailing. “The biggest gold medal in Eileen Gu’s heart,” it teased. Underneath, in the comments from users, came the questions. They were not on topic. They were about something else entirely — a chained woman captured in a viral video 500 miles from Beijing, on the southeastern China coast. “Can you pay attention to Feng county? Where’s the responsibility of national media?” one user asked. Said another: “Please thoroughly investigate the chained mother in Xuzhou so that every Chinese girl can accept the freedom and power given to them by this great era, just like our Ailing.” Since Jan.

AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, with a decision expected as soon as Saturday night. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed to The Associated Press that it was hearing the case Saturday evening in Beijing and expected a rapid ruling. In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach, a copy of which was obtained by AP, attorneys for the skaters said they sought a ruling before Sunday’s closing ceremony. Kamila Valieva led the Russian team to a victory in last week’s team event, and the U.S.

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Feb. 12-18, 2022 From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.