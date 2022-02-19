ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

Eastern New Mexico University searching for next president

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The president of Eastern New Mexico University has announced plans to retire this summer.

Patrice Caldwell started as a faculty member at the university based in Portales in 1980. She served in various department leadership roles before becoming president.

She told the university’s Board of Regents on Friday that she will retire on July 1. Caldwell had deferred plans to retire during the pandemic, the university said.

The university credited Caldwell with launching programs for freshmen, and in nursing and social work.

Nearly 5,000 students were enrolled at the main campus last fall, according to the school’s website. The university also has campuses in Roswell and Ruidoso.

The Board of Regents said it already has started a nationwide search to replace Caldwell.

