Cisco's Dividend Prowess: 6 Years Later

In recent months growth stocks have been severely punished as a result of declining post-pandemic growth and upcoming interest rate hikes. In early July 2021, I released an article arguing that Technology/Growth stocks are in a market bubble and are due to drop substantially over the upcoming months due to rising inflation and lower, post-pandemic growth rates. Fast forward, many growth stocks have shed over 50% in recent months and some dropped even more dramatically. However, my point of this article is no way to brag or praise myself for being correct, since, in fact, I have been wrong about my thesis. While many growth stocks have fallen sharply, large-cap Tech stocks and the indexes held up well and continued to rise. Here, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down only 1% since then, and large-cap stocks such as Apple (AAPL) Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are up by more than 10%. However, this exactly could be a worrying sign for the markets in 2022.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO