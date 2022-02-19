ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cisco's Dividend Prowess: 6 Years Later

By Tradevestor
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With 10 plus years of dividend increases, Cisco is now an established tech dividend growth stock. Once in a while, it is interesting to look back at your own past articles to see how things turned out in the future. And if you ended up being on the right side, well,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Cisco Rises on Sunny Outlook for the Rest of Its Fiscal Year

The company's results exceeded expectations. Cisco bid on data-analytics software company Splunk, news outlets reported last week. Cisco shares rose as much as 5% in extended trading on Wednesday after the enterprise software and hardware maker disclosed fiscal second-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts' expectations. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Meta: Buyback Could Be Key Catalyst

Shares hit new 52-week low after dismal earnings report. So far this earnings season, perhaps the name that's been hit the hardest is Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB). Shares of the company have lost more than a third of their value since announcing an earnings miss and giving disappointing revenue guidance. However, as this stock continues to drop, the market cap is getting to the point where the company's buyback could become a key catalyst moving forward.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Stock#Cisco System Inc#Intc#Ibm#Hp Inc#Hpq#Msft
Seeking Alpha

Shopify Plunges 16% After Earnings: Buy Hand Over Fist

Shopify crashed 16% after earnings. It had already fallen 50% before that. Shopify (SHOP) reported a quarter which in my opinion was misunderstood by Wall Street. The stock plunged nearly 20% as Wall Street focused on the forecasted growth deceleration, and this latest decline comes after the stock had already fallen 50%. SHOP offers arguably one of the highest quality growth stories in the market today and for that reason has historically traded at nosebleed valuations. Investors now have an incredible opportunity to buy into a long-term growth story at more than reasonable valuations. I rate SHOP a strong buy and am accumulating a large position.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tower Semiconductor: 13%+ Yield, Low Risk - Easy Merger Arbitrage

Tower Semiconductor is an opportunity for a low-risk 13.4% annual percentage yield short-term investment, based on a conservative analysis. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investing Grandfather as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Roku: There Has Never Been A Better Time To Buy At The Bottom

Shares of Roku are down more than 75% relative to all-time highs near $500. It's alarming to see how fast the stock markets went from having a love affair with all tech and growth stocks, to now suddenly being allergic to the whole group of them. Stocks that were once unbuyable high-fliers have been relegated to the penalty box, trading at bargain-basement valuations once unimaginable.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Seeking Alpha

Nuvectis stock soars 56% in afternoon trading

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock soared nearly 56% Thursday afternoon, trading 74% higher than its initial public offering price of $5 per share. Shares of the biotech company last changed hands at $8.69 at approximately 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The stock opened at $5.57 and later hit a high of $9.68.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why Babcock & Wilcox Is Still The Clean Energy Stock In Play

Babcock & Wilcox announced several small contract wins. In the last several months, Babcock & Wilcox (BW) announced a handful of contracts. In a euphoric market, BW stock would have rallied to new highs. Instead, the specialty industrial machinery firm is out of favor. Nasdaq's correction is creating unease for small-capitalization stocks. Speculators are no longer willing to bet on momentum to carry the share price higher.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Horos Asset Management - Spartan Delta: Attractive Upside Potential

In this fourth venture of the management team, the formula remains the same. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Spartan Delta (OTC:DALXF) was formed at the end of 2019, following the restructuring that brought the current management team into the company, who now control 10% of the shares. This team, led by Richard McHardy and Fotis Kalantzis, has extensive experience in operations within the oil and gas sector and has generated strong returns for its shareholders through the acquisition of assets, on very attractive terms, for their subsequent sale (see the three previous cases of Spartan Exploration, Spartan Oil and Spartan Energy).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Alcoa - A Top Stock To Buy

The Chart of the Day belongs to the aluminum products company Alcoa (NYSE:AA). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/3 the stock gained 24.64%.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Applied DNA stock falls on pricing ~$4.2M share offering

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has dropped -12.80% pre-market after pricing its share offering. The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of 1,496,400 shares of its common stock at $2.80/share. Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$4.2M. Applied DNA has also agreed to...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Investment Case For Buying Affirm Shares Now

Setting the table for a nuanced analysis of Affirm's quarter and outlook. The last two days of the prior week were one of those periods that tried the souls of investors in high-growth IT shares. The inflation print was 0.1% above prior consensus expectations, and initially stocks fell, before sentiment reversed, and stocks started rising. Then one of the regional Fed Presidents spoke and sounded a hawkish tone with regards to inflation and the course of rates. The market proceeded to swoon.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Alta Fox Opportunities Fund Q4 2021 Quarterly Letter

Alta Fox Capital is a long/short hedge fund. In Q4 2021, the Alta Fox Opportunities Fund (“the Fund”) produced a gross return of 3.82% and a net return of 3.04%. The Fund’s average net exposure during the quarter was 76.48%. Since inception in April 2018, the Fund has produced a gross return of 649.50% and a net return of 434.83% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 93.06%, the Russell 2000’s return of 53.98%, and the Russell Microcap’s return of 52.58%.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

The Metaverse: Investing In The Future Now

While rate fears may continue to drive volatility in technology shares, we are confident in the long-term value available across the sector. One area capturing attention: the metaverse. By Reid Menge. The metaverse might sound futuristic, but the investment opportunities are here and now, according to Reid Menge, Co-Portfolio Manager...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Crash Is Only Beginning

In recent months growth stocks have been severely punished as a result of declining post-pandemic growth and upcoming interest rate hikes. In early July 2021, I released an article arguing that Technology/Growth stocks are in a market bubble and are due to drop substantially over the upcoming months due to rising inflation and lower, post-pandemic growth rates. Fast forward, many growth stocks have shed over 50% in recent months and some dropped even more dramatically. However, my point of this article is no way to brag or praise myself for being correct, since, in fact, I have been wrong about my thesis. While many growth stocks have fallen sharply, large-cap Tech stocks and the indexes held up well and continued to rise. Here, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down only 1% since then, and large-cap stocks such as Apple (AAPL) Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are up by more than 10%. However, this exactly could be a worrying sign for the markets in 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy