TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas health system is taking part in a national clinical trial looking at long-haul COVID patients. The ‘Recover’ trial is looking for adults, aged 18 years and older, who had COVID within the last two years. They hope to understand why some people experience symptoms like brain fog, heart trouble, and muscle pain long after they’ve recovered from the virus, while others do not. It also will study the impact of vaccination on developing symptoms or recovering from them.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO