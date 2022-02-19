ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Powerhouse Plays – February 18

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

Click the video player above to see this week’s Powerhouse Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night in local sports and you can see the top plays and playmakers in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

  • #1 Roosevelt vs. Washington – Boys
  • #3 Jefferson vs. Lincoln – Boys
  • Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Boys
  • Lennox vs. Dell Rapids – Boys
  • Baltic vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary – Boys
  • Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Girls
  • Region 2A Wrestling Tournament

