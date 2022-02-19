Powerhouse Plays – February 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night in local sports and you can see the top plays and playmakers in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.
Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
- #1 Roosevelt vs. Washington – Boys
- #3 Jefferson vs. Lincoln – Boys
- Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Boys
- Lennox vs. Dell Rapids – Boys
- Baltic vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary – Boys
- Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Girls
- Region 2A Wrestling Tournament
