KELOLAND SportsZone – February 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night in local sports as this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features six high school basketball games and a region wrestling tournament.
Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:
- #1 Roosevelt vs. Washington – Boys
- #3 Jefferson vs. Lincoln – Boys
- Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Boys
- Lennox vs. Dell Rapids – Boys
- Baltic vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary – Boys
- Harrisburg vs. Spearfish – Girls
- Region 2A Wrestling Tournament
GAME OF THE WEEK
Click the video player below to watch the full game between Jefferson and Lincoln as shown in the Game of the Week:
