ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

ELDER: The Master of the Wind can help you

By Tony Elder
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever, at one point that projectile was shot too close to a tree and got stuck in some branches. A couple of the older kids started throwing a Frisbee in that direction to try to free the captive object, but to no avail. Then one of the adults grabbed a few...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
HGTV

10 Ways You Can Help the Planet on Earth Day — And Everyday

Love the Earth and make your home and neighborhood a better, healthier place with these landscaping, lawn care and gardening tips. Let these serve to inspire change to live a "greener" lifestyle. Share what you learn with others and make a real difference every day.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Union

How Meditation Can Help You Form a Clear Business Vision

Without clarity of vision, you are missing an important aspect to your company that could make the difference between being part of the 10% of businesses that succeed versus the 90% that fail. Your "why" inspires you to improve "what" you do and "how" you are doing it. Having a...
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Jax Hudur

When Blue People Lived in the Hills of Kentucky

When a French orphan named Martin Fugate, in about 1820, married a local girl called Elizabeth Smith, the couple decided to settle on the banks of Troublesome Creek in Kentucky to claim a land grant. However, unknown to them, there was a recessive gene the couple carried which was called Met-H. The couple became parents to children who looked nothing like them. Their children’s color was blue.
KENTUCKY STATE
yankodesign.com

The best gadgets to help you master the art of meditation during this pandemic

Look, I know life can get hectic and work can be super exhausting. Add a global pandemic to the mix, and it’s a recipe for disaster! Especially for our mental health. Taking care of our mental well-being has never been more essential, considering how troubling the times are. As much as we tend to pay attention to our physical well-being, it’s time to do the same for our mental health. Meditation can really help you unwind, release stress, and create an overall tranquil mindset. Although if you’re anything like me, sitting still without a single thought in your head can seem damn near impossible! Hence we’ve curated a collection of innovative gadgets to help you master the art of meditation. From a meditation headset designed by Layer, to a foldable bed that uses sound and vibration to help you meditate – these inventive product designs are all you need to inculcate meditation sessions into your daily routine! Start your day or end it on a peaceful and tranquil note. You can thank us later!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
LoneStar 92

You Can Help The Kids At St. Jude

We are in the middle of day two of our LoneStar 923 Country Cares for St. Jude Country Cares for St. Jude Kid's Radiothon. You guys have been so awesome so far. This hour we are working to purchase these therapy dolls. These dolls are given to each patient at...
CHARITIES
98.3 The KEY

How you can Help the Kennewick Fire Victims

Neighbors helping neighbors! We have such an incredible community and if there is ever someone in need, the Tri-cities definitely rallies around them! This is an example of what a great small business community we have! Annelee Giese, owner of Rise and Shine Bakery has created a fundraiser called "Cookies for a Cause."
KENNEWICK, WA
The Independent

Congressional candidate blames wine and sleeping pill after ‘berating young girls’ at Valentine slumber party

A Congressional candidate in Oklahoma has issued a grovelling apology after she allegedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on a group of adolescent girls at a Valentine’s Day slumber party.Abby Broyles, a 32-year-old Democrat who worked as an Oklahoma City journalist and attorney before launching her congressional bid, landed in hot water after multiple parents complained about her behaviour at the party, which was being held by her friend from law school’s daughter and friends. Ms Broyles initially denied the parents’ allegations before saying she is “deeply sorry” that a combination of wine and a sleeping pill had caused her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
People

'Beloved' Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel Dies 8 Days After Accident, Family Says: 'Touched the Hearts of Many'

Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident. Family members of Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, announced the news on her Instagram account Sunday, writing: "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."
VoiceOfDenton

Plastic Film Recycling – How You Can Help

Keep Denton Beautiful is collecting thin film plastic to recycle so our community can win a high-performance park bench. We love having volunteers to help sort and drop off the plastic film, but we know not everyone who wants to lend a hand is able to do so. Below are a few tips on how you can help from home.
DENTON, TX
The Independent

Voices: The Queen is setting an example to us all – a very bad one

The Queen has tested positive for Covid and she’s working. Light duties, but still, gawd bless ’er.The Blitz didn’t stop her. Geopolitical storms didn’t stop her. Come to think of it, wild horses couldn’t stop her. So of course she’s raising the disapproving eyebrow and telling the microscopic invader she’s not amused by its antics and she’s carrying on. Isn’t she amazing? An example to us all.Her Majesty is indeed an example to us all. A bad one. A truly terrible example.Set aside the fact that work is a good deal easier to cope with when you can declare...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Dude Texting and Not Paying Attention Falls 40 Feet Down a Storage Hatch

A distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage shows the boy walking towards the hatch while fully engulfed into looking at something on his phone. Another worker nearby seems to be distracted by someone else near him and doesn't realized what's going on until it's too late.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy