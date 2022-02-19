ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay girl’s weightlifting team makes incredible performance at state

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay girl’s weightlifting team had a spectacular performance at the FHSAA State Championship meet in Port St. Joe.

The team placed fifth out of every 1A school in the state of Florida, with 12 total points.

Sophomore Katerin Zacarias was crowned a state champion in the 199 weight class lifting 190 on bench and 170 in the clean and jerk.

She has plans to return the next two seasons in hopes to earn two more goal medals.

“That is my goal,” Zacarias said. “To keep this little title that I have, well it’s not little, it’s pretty big but you know, to keep it.”

Her teammate Kahlan Gant, a junior, earned state runner-up in the 169 weight class with a total lift of 350 and said the team will be back next year with their eyes set on more medals.

“I would definitely say be on the lookout because we are going to be working very hard this summer trying to get everybody in each weight class,” Gant said.

