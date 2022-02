Harmony Marquez put together 21 points for Rutherford in its 47-41 win against Secaucus in the NJIC Championship semifinals in Rutherford. Jocelyn Rodriguez notched nine points as the top secondary scorer for Rutherford (18-4), which will take on Lodi Immaculate in the championship on Wednesday at Secaucus at 6 p.m.

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO