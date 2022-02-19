PEARRELL: God's salvation is offered for those who will listen

This story intrigued me the second I realized that a woman had more than just personal gain in mind. A sad past has not, and will never be forgotten for Crystal Andersen, a Fargo woman who has her sights set on winning $25,000 in a contest put on by a magazine. Crystal knows there are people out there that worked so hard in trying to find her missing mom. The only recollection she has of her are from pictures together of her when she was very little. We are talking about over 30 years that her mom Mary Lynn Anderson went missing in Wyoming, according to valleynewslive.com. Eventually the reality of her mom came to an end when the news was presented to her that she was buried as a "Jane Doe" back in 1983. Valleynewslive.com reported that "Her family brought her mom’s remains back home and laid her to rest, but the case investigating her death remains open. So far, there are still no leads on what happened to her"

FARGO, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO