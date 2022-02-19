ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

High school basketball: Derby defeats Campus

By Julia Lobaina
 3 days ago

Haysville, Kan. (KSNW) – Another Friday night hoops in the books as we inch closer to the state tournament in March.

But before the madness, we had a rivalry matchup in Class 6A.

Derby defeated Campus 74-60 in Haysville. The Panthers now sit at 11-7 in league play, while the Colts move to 8-10.

