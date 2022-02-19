High school basketball: Derby defeats Campus
Haysville, Kan. (KSNW) – Another Friday night hoops in the books as we inch closer to the state tournament in March.
But before the madness, we had a rivalry matchup in Class 6A.
Derby defeated Campus 74-60 in Haysville. The Panthers now sit at 11-7 in league play, while the Colts move to 8-10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0