ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotopaxi, CO

Cotopaxi School going the extra mile for student with Down Sydrome

KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43balO_0eJ9rN4800

COTOPAXI — Kelsey Buss isn’t like other students.

“She is always smiling and you know when she’s smiling… she’s happy,” said Devin Gulliford, assistant volleyball and basketball coach.

“She just lightens everyone’s day,” said Cotopaxi School senior, Dane Devries.

And Cotopaxi School, isn’t like other schools. And when you mesh the two, good things can happen.

These are the sentiments of many coaches, teachers and students at the tiny school in a tiny mountain town in Colorado. And Kelsey’s mother said she couldn’t be happier with the hard work the school has gone through to help Kelsey reach her dreams of hitting the courts.

WOW: Colorado Springs homes sport European artists’ work; meet the man behind the art

“I was hesitant about that. I thought, I don’t know if that’s going to work,” said Donna Buss, Kelsey’s mother.

Donna said she worried her daughter, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, wouldn’t have the support services that larger schools offered. But, the small town school quickly proved her wrong.

“All the other kids I mean, the whole school, the whole community is great with her,” Gulliford said.

“It’s more than just basketball, it’s more than just the game, it’s about the relationships that we build with each other,” said Cotopaxi senior Annalise Walker.

And now, Kelsey has been playing sports for Cotopaxi for around five years.

“When I talked with the volleyball coach and the basketball coach… they said she’s going to play,” Donna said.

First encouraged by her siblings to play basketball and volleyball, Kelsey now inspires her teammates.

“She’s always giving 110%. Even when she’s tired she’s pushing through it always doing what we’re doing. She’s encouraging. We encourage her, she encourages us,” said Cotopaxi senior Sammi Devries.

In a tournament, coaches and onlookers said everyone roots for Kelsey.

“To watch the electricity in the gym for everybody when she gets on the floor and it’s not just Cotopaxi Pirates,” said history teacher Ryan Christensen.

Christensen said he’s also been able to watch as Kelsey has grown in leaps and bounds.

SO SWEET: Medical students surprised by Primrose Retirement Community for Random Acts of Kindness day

“She’s become more confident, especially the last three years playing basketball for me,” said the head girl’s basketball coach Troy Thornton.

The school turner her into a team player who’s not afraid to take the shot.

“She doesn’t hesitate to go into the game, she doesn’t hesitate in practice,” Thornton said. “She’s a strong teenage girl.”

Donna said it all comes back to the school always being there for Kelsey.

“Kelsey is getting so much from being included in everything, but over the years I’ve learned it’s a two-way street,” she said.

Several teachers and coaches said Kelsey has just as much to give back to them.

“When she walks in my room at eight o’clock in the morning with that smile, and she sits down and she’s looking at you, you can’t have a bad day,” Christen said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

WATCH: Mountain Lion spotted in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released a video of a mountain lion stalking through a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. CPW says the footage was taken Tuesday night in a neighborhood near hospitals & shopping malls. They added it’s why CPW urges people to keep pets indoors at night and on leashes […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Cotopaxi, CO
KXRM

Hankin hopeful for fourth state title

DENVER — Woodland Park senior Brady Hankin is going for his fourth state title at this weekend’s state wrestling tournament. Only 29 wrestlers in Colorado have won four state titles. Hankin is set to wrestle at the University of Northern Colorado in the fall and said a fourth title would be the icing on the […]
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Volleyball#Cotopaxi School#European
KXRM

Southern Colorado wrestlers advance to CHSAA state finals

DENVER — Day two of the CHSAA state wrestling championships set the stage for Saturday’s Parade of Champions. Three wrestlers from Pueblo East in the 4A boys ranks are headed to the state championship match in their respective weight classes — LJ Herburger, Weston Dalton, and Sebastian Freeman. The Pikes Peak region will be well-represented […]
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Garden of the Gods celebrates its most famous residents

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some of the largest and strongest sheep in the world call Southern Colorado home. The rampart range herd hangs out in some of the canyons around Colorado Springs and the Garden of the Gods. On Saturday, the city park celebrated the historic herd with its 17th annual Bighorn Day. Educational and fun […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy