Mississippi State beats travel-weary Missouri 68-49

Mississippi State’s Rocket Watts has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Missouri due to an elbow injury, per Jon Rothstein. Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland relayed the news to Rothstein, per his Twitter account. Watts transferred to Mississippi State from Michigan State. The Detroit native is averaging 4.4 points per game and shooting just over 40 percent from the field this season for the Bulldogs. The game is slated to be played tonight at 8:00 PM EST on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs come into the game sitting at 15-11 overall, and the Missouri Tigers are currently 10-16 overall on the season. The two teams just squared off in Starkville on Friday and Missouri won in blowout fashion, 68-49.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO