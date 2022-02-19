Windsor boys rout Manchester

Tyler Betsey often serves as the focal point offensively for the Windsor High boys basketball team.

On Friday, Rashawn Tibby provided a helping hand.

Tibby scored 24 points to lead host Windsor to a 97-75 victory in CCC interdivisional play.

Betsey provided 22 points for the Warriors (15-3). Prince Samuels added 15.

Troy Butler had a game-high 28 points to pace the Red Hawks (13-6). Jayden Cersosimo added 13.

MANCHESTER (75): Laquonne Thames 2 2 8; Troy Butler 7 9 28; Damian Sanchez 2 0 6; Arlon Poteat 1 0 2; Lucas Ryan 1 0 2; Jayden Cersosimo 5 1 13; Jermaine Robinson 3 0 6; Adrian Parker 1 0 2; Julian Henderson 0 3 3; Quentin Ford 1 0 2; Jailen Pinnix 1 0 3. Totals: 24 15 75.

Three-point goals: Pinnix, Thames (2), Sanchez (2), Butler (5).

WINDSOR (97): Tyler Betsey 11 0 22; Rashawn Tibby 11 2 24; Prince Samuels 4 6 15; Ray Rodriguez 3 0 8; Quintin Floyd 3 1 7; Kaiden James 3 1 8; Jakeel Martin 1 3 5; Johnny Pierce 2 2 6; Anthony Williams 1 0 2. Totals: 39 14 97.

Three-point goals: Samuels, Floyd, James, Rodriguez (2).

MANCHESTER 24 11 23 17 — 75

WINDSOR 28 24 20 24 — 97

BOLTON 64, EAST WINDSOR 56. Host Bolton rebounded from a Thursday loss to Stafford to earn an NCCC victory in its season finale.

Trevor Buchanan (28 points) and Cal Bulley (20) combined to power the Bulldogs, who raced out to a 16-8 lead and were never caught. Josh Maddox led East Windsor with 16 points and Nicky Parakilas added 11.

Bolton finishes 6-14. East Windsor (3-16) wraps up its season Monday at home against Cromwell.

EAST WINDSOR (56): Josh Maddox, 6 2-5 16; Eric Wyse, 1 0-0 3; Nicky Parakilas, 4 1-2 11; Ryan Lee, 3 1-2 10; Juelz Torrez, 3 1-2 8; Justin Rodriguez, 3 0-0 8. Totals: 20 5-11 56.

Three-point goals: Maddox 2, Wyse, Parakilas 2, Lee 3, Torrez, Rodriguez 2.

BOLTON (64): Finn Alibrio, 0 0-0 0; Ryan Orzolek, 3 0-1 6; Mason Fox, 0 2-2 2; Trevor Buchanan, 8 10-14 28; Andrew Jawor, 0 0-0 0; Cal Bulley, 7 4-6 20; Matt Godek, 0 0-0 0; Michael McBride III, 2 4-7 8. Totals: 20 20-30 64.

Three-point goals: Buchanan 2, Bulley 2.

EAST WINDSOR 8 9 16 23 — 56

BOLTON 16 18 12 18 — 64

GRANBY 66, COVENTRY 50. Justin Phillips scored a game-high 21 points as host Granby cruised to a NCCC victory.

Declan Lynch made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Bears (16-4), who led 31-25 at the half and 56-38 after three quarters. Josh Brown added 13.

Wyatt Wendry had 11 points to pace the Patriots (10-10).

Both teams will return to action Friday in the first round of the NCCC tournament.

COVENTRY (50): Owen Dieterle 2 0-0 6; Aiden Jeamel 3 2-2 9; Aidan Hecht 1 0-0 3; Dylan Aloisa 1 0-0 3; Mason Godi 0 0-2 0; Ryan Sandahl 0 0-0 0; AJ Rooks 1 0-0 3; Vinny LoRicco 2 0-0 5; Joey Pezzino 1 0-0 2; Wyatt Wendry 5 1-4 11; Nate Cordner 0 0-0 0; Timmy Rogers 0 0-0 0; Gavin Covell 1 4-4 6; Jacob Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-12.

Three-point goals: Jeamel, Hecht, Aloisa, Rooks, LoRicco, Dieterle (2).

GRANBY (66): Declan Lynch 5 0-0 15; Russell Brown 0 1-2 1; Juan Subiza 1 0-0 3; Justin Phillips 8 4-4 21; Josh Brown 6 1-2 13; Liam Heinze 1 1-2 3; Andrew Guiliano 1 2-2 4; Ralph Rossi 2 1-3 5. Totals: 24 10-15 66.

Three-point goals: Subiza, Phillips (2), Lynch (5).

COVENTRY 12 13 13 12 — 50

GRANBY 10 21 25 10 — 66

TERRYVILLE 63, ROCKVILLE 54. Dominik Dao provided 20 points to lead visiting Terryville to a nonconference victory.

Jake Rinkavage contributed 15 points for Terryville (18-1), which led 30-24 at the half and 44-36 after three quarters. Charlie Rogers added 14.

Weston LaBreque scored a game-high 28 points to pace the Rams (9-11). Jayden Tate added 16.

Rockville will return to action Friday in the first round of the NCCC tournament.

TERRYVILLE (63): Dominik Dao 6 7-10 20; Ryan O’Donnell 3 0-1 9; Jeremy Legassey 1 1-2 3; Charlie Rogers 5 2-2 14; Marc Muldong 1 0-0 2; Jake Rinkavage 7 0-0 15. Totals: 23 10-15 63.

Three-point goals: Dao, Rinkavage, Rogers (2), O’Donnell (3).

ROCKVILLE (54): Fin Ross 0 0-0 0; Weston LaBreque 10 5-6 28; Jayden Tate 6 2-2 16; Cam Washington 0 2-2 2; John Ryan 2 0-0 5; Eric Montez 1 0-0 3; Amir Knighton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-10 54.

Three-point goals: Ryan, Montez, Tate (2), LaBreque (3).

TERRYVILLE 16 14 14 19 — 63

ROCKVILLE 12 12 12 18 — 54

EAST HARTFORD 84, HPHS 52. Host East Hartford outscored Hartford Public 51-23 in the second half to earn the CCC victory.

Favour Okeke had a team-high 26 points for East Hartford (10-9). Zander Robinson and Dom Laduca each had 16 for the Hornets, who led 33-29 at halftime.

Tyrela Malon had 20 points for Hartford Public (4-12).

HARTFORD PUBLIC (52): Elijah Perry 3 9-10 16; Jaelon Owens 2 4-4 9; Eric Guy 1 0-1 2; Tyrela Malone 8 2-2 20; Rashad Collins 2 1-3 5 Christopher Thorp 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 16 52.

Three-point goals: Malone 2, Perry, Owens.

EAST HARTFORD (84): Chris Lomax, 4 0-0 9; Favour Okeke, 11 3-3 26; Zander Robinson, 7 2-6 16; Elijah Cerrano, 2 3-3 7; Dom Laduca, 7 0-0 16; Azeem Indawala 3 0-0 7; Mekhi Shepard 1 0-0 2; Amari Daniels 0 1-2 1 Totals: 31 8 84.

Three-point goals: Laduca 2, Lomax, Okeke, Indawala.

HPHS 12 17 13 10 — 52

EAST HARTFORD 14 19 22 29 — 84

CONARD 69, RHAM 59. Riley Fox hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 32 points as visiting Conard earned a CCC interdivisional victory.

Ryan Bushnell produced 12 points for the Chieftains (17-2), who led 24-22 at the half and 45-42 after three quarters.

Troy Miller scored 16 points to pace the Raptors (16-3). Jimmy Hulland added 13.

RHAM hosts Enfield Tuesday.

CONARD (69): Kyle Barnum 2 0-0 6; Riley Fox 9 10-13 32; Jackson Morhardt 3 0-0 9; Jalen Hamblin 4 0-1 9; Ryan Bushnell 6 0-0 12. Totals: 24 10-14 69.

Three-point goals: Hamblin, Barnum (2), Morhardt (3), Fox (4).

RHAM (59): Troy Miller 6 1-1 16; Jimmy Hulland 6 0-0 13; Spencer Pilkington 3 0-1 8; Aidan Allen 1 0-0 3; Patrick Kelly 3 2-3 8; Ryan Heneghan 1 0-0 3; Mike Poncini 3 2-3 8. Totals: 23 5-8 59.

Three-point goals: Hulland, Allen, Heneghan, Pilkington (2), Miller (3).

CONARD 11 13 21 24 — 69

RHAM 12 10 20 17 — 59

NEWINGTON 51, ENFIELD 45. Nick Gagliardi scored 15 points as visiting Newington notched a CCC interdivisional victory.

Trey Guest produced 13 points for the Nor’easters (10-9), who led 26-14 at the half and 32-25 after three quarters. Sean Hurley added 11.

Isaiah Plummer had 12 points to pace the Eagles (8-11). Tighe Thebodeau added 11.

Enfield visits RHAM Tuesday.

NEWINGTON (51): Gavin Gray 4 0-0 9; Trey Guest 6 1-2 13; Nick Gagliardi 5 3-4 15; Noah Tharaldson 1 1-2 3; Sean Hurley 3 4-5 11. Totals: 19 9-13 51.

Three-point goals: Hurley, Gray, Gagliardi (2).

ENFIELD (45): Kaden Birkett 2 2-4 7; Josiah Whaley 3 0-0 6; Jaiden Davis 2 1-3 5; Fritz-Carly Andre 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Plummer 4 1-2 12; Alex Herron 1 0-2 2; Tighe Thebodeau 5 0-1 11. Totals: 18 4-12 45.

Three-point goals: Birkett, Thebodeau, Plummer (3).

NEWINGTON 13 13 6 19 — 51

ENFIELD 9 5 11 20 — 45