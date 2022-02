If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Nike Dunk appears to be hitting shelves soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared the first look at the Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” on Instagram this week, a new iteration of the basketball-turned-lifestyle model that’s inspired by the fruit of the same name. According to the account, the new iteration of the shoe will arrive this year. The Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” wears a predominantly black-based color scheme that’s coupled with green piping throughout...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO