This James Bond actor designed a special California license plate

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former James Bond actor had a hand in designing a colorful California license plate.

In 2012, the state officially unveiled its ‘pet lover’s license plate’ at a Petco in Los Angeles. While the majority of the plate’s color scheme is based on the standard California design – the image of a purple dog and cat in sunglasses is an original artwork by Pierce Brosnan, the Irish-born actor who played the fictional British secret agent James Bond between 1995 and 2002.

The artwork itself features two of the animals adopted by Pierce Brosnan – Shilo the dog and Angel Baby the cat.

Yes, sometimes it’s cheaper for Californians to visit Disneyland in Paris rather than Anaheim
The fees collected from ordering the pet lover’s license plate from the DMV help provide funding for no-or-low-cost spay and neutering programs all over California. The money is first sent to the California Department of Food and Agriculture to be then awarded on a grant basis to animal control units or nonprofit shelters that offer animal spay and neutering services.

In 2021, the program awarded $330,000 across eight projects to help stop pet overpopulation. This year, there is up to $488,000 available in funding.

If you are interested in supporting the cause, the pet lover’s license plate can be ordered from the DMV online .

