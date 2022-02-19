ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Early voter turnout | Mail-in voter rejections and more

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 News has been watching for any...

www.kcentv.com

York Dispatch Online

The reality is, mail-in voting benefits voters

The Republican National Committee last week formally censured two House Republicans — Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — for their participation in the House probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The move is unprecedented — one of the chief...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Mail-In Ballot Request Forms Arriving To Maryland Voters

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Registered voters eligible to vote in June’s Maryland Primary can request a mail-in ballot. The first batch of mail-in ballot request forms was mailed to registered voters in late January. More than half of Maryland’s voters did so by mail in the 2020 election. The popular option is now back because of a new state law requiring the Board of Elections to send all voters a mail-in ballot request form. Neighborhood polling places will return this year and eight days are scheduled for in-person early voting. “Certainly, in 2020, there were so many changes that we are happy to be going back to our normal election process,” State Elections Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson said. “The big difference between 2020 general election and now is our neighborhood polling places are going to be open on Election Day. That’s a significant change.” The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for June 28’s Primary is June 21. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot online. To register to vote in Maryland, click here.
MARYLAND STATE
KLTV

UT Tyler professor explains historically low primary voter turnout in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
TYLER, TX
WKYT 27

Lawmaker files bill aimed at improving voter turnout across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker hopes to improve voter turnout across the state. Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has filed a bill that would make it easier for people to register to vote. It would also expand early voting and extend polling hours on Election Day. Senate Bill 159...
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC News

Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states

According to estimates from the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, one in 10 midterm voters could be Latino. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC Latino national reporter Suzanne Gamboa to discuss how three battleground states are expecting a bump in Latino voter turnout while Texas and New Mexico could see drops in votes. Feb. 18, 2022.
ELECTIONS

