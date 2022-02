Rangers survive late comeback to clinch an upset victory on season-ending Senior Night.Third time was the charm for Estacada boys basketball as the Rangers were able to eke out an overtime upset Monday, Feb. 21, against Corbett in a game that saw both sides overcome adversity late. Star players and leading scorers had fouled out of the game — Estacada junior forward Dominic Nacoste midway through the fourth with a game-high 22 points, and Corbett senior guard Joe Fundak with a then team-high 19 points. And both sides blew a chance to close out the game at the free...

