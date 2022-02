The Southeastern Suns capped off their celebration of Senior Night by defeating the visiting West Hancock Titans on Friday night, February 11th. But the Titans did not make that easy. For three quarters, the Titans were actually in the lead. But, typical of the season thusfar, the fourth quarter belonged to the Suns. That resulted in a 60-54 victory. The Suns forced the Titans to work from outside the arc in the first quarter, making three pointers...

BASKETBALL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO