ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0eJ9kK6400

Police in Las Vegas say a convenience store clerk killed himself earlier this month just minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips.

A police report says the clerk would have faced criminal charges if he had survived.

The Feb. 6 shootings in northwest Las Vegas came four days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada's COVID-19 mask mandate.

The cashier at the Terrible's gas station/store was pronounced dead at the scene. The customer's ex-girlfriend took him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and later released.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patron#Terrible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy