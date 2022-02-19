ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton Continues To See Uptick In Violent Crime

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1ZbD_0eJ9kJDL00

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thursday night marked the fifth shooting death in a week in Stockton. The victim was just 21 years old and died at the hospital.

On Tuesday, there was another death. This time a 19-year-old was killed and, in the same incident, an 18-year-old was shot. And on Monday, a 35-year-old man was found shot inside a car on Chateau Drive.

And it’s not just deadly shootings. Stockton police reported 3 different robberies Thursday night. Two of them were in the Park District and the other was in the Seaport District. Police say the suspects are all males in their 20s.

It is unclear if any of those robberies are connected.

This spree has come in the middle of a crime drop. The mayor said the city’s seen a reduction in homicides by 30% in the last year.

One community leader said he pays attention to these types of losses but is focused on the bigger picture: prevention and support in those crucial growing-up years

A work in progress is the future home of the Razor Youth Center, a community partnership with Raising Youth Resilience, a nonprofit out of Stockton that provides mentorship and support in school – and beyond.

“Hurt doesn’t stop during the school day,” said John Norman, Sr., the CEO of Raising Youth Resilience. “It goes on.”

This program is building from the ground up, literally. This space was set to be funded partially through a partnership with the Stockton Unified School District, but Norman said that funding is no more.

“As we stand the contract in place is just at a standstill, there’s no payments, there’s no services as we’re waiting to hear back,” he said.

Norman said the standstill in the middle of a violent week only proves this space and individual support is a must in Stockton.

“Everywhere you go, you’re going to see a problem with truancy, going to see a problem with suspensions, then you’re going to not see, not hear how they’re aligned with crime,” he said.

The office of violence prevention is part of the plan to keep the city on track in reducing homicides and crime overall.

“And so they work with victims of violent crime, and they do outreach to them and their families in order to give them the opportunity to get out of the violent lifestyle or to provide assistance to them as well,” Norman said.

While he waits for funding – or community support – Norman said he’s expanded the nonprofit’s work to Elk Grove because the need doesn’t follow city lines.

The chief of police told us none of these homicides are related and there are no signs that they’re tied to gang activity. Part of the response to this week was added patrol units in those areas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 70, Attacked While Walking In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an assault of a 70-year-old woman. The suspect, who remains at large, was only described as a white or Hispanic man. According to the Stockton Police Department, the assault happened shortly before 8 a.m. along the 300 block of South San Joaquin Street in the Seaport District. Investigators said the woman was walking in the area when the suspect hit her with an unknown object. She was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information was released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 52, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead in Stockton earlier this month. Stockton police said, back on the morning of Feb. 1, officers responded to the area of Poplar and Hunter streets to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a friend. That man later died from his injuries, police said. No suspect information was released at the time. However, on Monday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 44-year-old Ronnie Hamilton in connection to the case. Hamilton is now facing murder charges. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Detectives still have not released any information on the possible motive for the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rough Night In Stockton With Resisting Arrest, Homicide, And Weapon Arrest

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough night in Stockton with one resisting arrest, one homicide, and a weapon arrest, said the Stockton Police Department. One man, Gary Ayers, 25, was arrested on Bianchi Road for loitering, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. A shooting that took place on California Street and Worth Street left a 22-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is the seventh homicide in Stockton in the past week and a half. A weapon arrest occurred on East Oak Street when officers conducted a traffic stop and found the two occupants in possession of a loaded firearm. They arrested Ergaryo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar Avina, 21, for weapon and narcotic for sale charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 31, Suspected Of Stabbing Person To Death Near Elk Grove Bus Stop

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death near an Elk Grove bus stop on Sunday evening. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Sheldon Road to investigate a report of a man down near a bus stop. At the scene, officers found that the man had been stabbed several times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released at this point in the investigation. A canvass of the area uncovered surveillance footage of the incident. In the video, police say the suspect could be seen going to the victim as he was lying down near the bus stop. For an unknown reason, the suspect appears to have gotten agitated – then stabbed the victim several times. Officers say the suspect returned to the scene and was detained by officers. He has been identified as 31-year-old Aaron Spencer. The knife used in the stabbing has not been recovered, police say. Spencer has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Three Arrested In Stockton For Weapons Charges

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three were arrested for weapons charges in Stockton Friday night, said the Stockton Police Department. Around 11 p.m. on Friday, police officers responded to a disturbance on North El Dorado Street. Officers found two suspects and two loaded firearms in their possession. Officers arrested Latai Maulaivao, 18, and Carlos Tzintzun, 18, for weapons charges. Later that night, officers conducted a routine traffic stop and found another in possession of a loaded firearm. They arrested Alexis Price, 35, for weapon charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Found Dead After Fire Inside Sacramento Motel 6; Man Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead following a fire inside a Sacramento motel room Monday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1400 block of 30th Street for a reported fire in the area. Officers soon also got several reports near that same scene about a man who was allegedly swinging a sledgehammer at passing cars. @SacPolice investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burned out hotel room and a man detained outside trying to strike cars with a sledgehammer @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/3f6aztwpvP — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) February 21, 2022 The fire was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Pound Of Fentanyl Found In Hotel Room In Galt

GALT (CBS13) — Police confiscated a large number of fentanyl pills left behind in a hotel room in Galt, said the Galt Police Department. Around 2 p.m., officers received a call of found property at a hotel room on N. Lincoln Way. When they arrived, they found 1 pound of suspected fentanyl pills that were left behind. According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose and the amount seized is equivalent to about 227,000 deaths in potential overdoses. With the 186 fentanyl-related deaths in Sacramento County last year, officers were glad to have confiscated the pills.
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Double Shooting In Stockton Leaves 1 In Critical Condition

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person is in critical condition after a double shooting in Stockton, police said Monday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. along South Airport Way. The man in critical condition was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. A second person who was shot arrived later at the hospital and was stable. Police said there was no information available on a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Norman
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Kills 1 In Stockton, 6th Homicide In 8 Days

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m., another man was shot and killed in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. The shooting took place at California Street and Worth Street. When medics arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene. This has been the 6th homicide in 8 days in Stockton. No suspect information has been released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Seven People Shot Saturday Morning In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Seven people were shot Saturday morning in Turlock, said the Turlock Police Department. At around 2 a.m., on South First Street, a patrolling officer heard gunshots. Several 911 calls followed with reports of a shooting outside of a local bar. Officers responded and discovered seven gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. “The officers began rendering first aid to the victims until advanced medical personnel from the Turlock Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene. After the victims were transported to local area hospitals, we learned none of the seven victims received life-threatening injuries,” said the Turlock Police Department. The suspected shooter...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Turlock Shooting Suspect Targeted 1, Shot 6 Bystanders After Bar Fight

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Seven people were shot outside a Turlock bar Saturday morning after a suspect targeted one person and shot six bystanders at closing time. The suspect is not in custody, according to a Turlock Police Department spokesperson. At around 2 a.m., on South First Street, a Turlock Police officer was on downtown patrol a block away from a row of bars when he heard gunshots. Several 911 calls followed with reports of a shooting outside of a local bar, La Cantina. The suspect’s car, identified by Turlock Police as a white newer model Mercedes Benz sedan, drove past the Turlock...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking And Arrest In Stockton Friday Afternoon

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking that took place Friday afternoon in Stockton ended with one being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department. Three male victims first reported the suspect, who was armed and forcefully stole their vehicle. After abandoning the vehicle the perpetrator approached two additional victims while armed and stole another vehicle, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The suspect abandoned the second vehicle as well, however, officers were able to detain them and arrest them. 40-year-old Taran Kendrick was arrested for carjacking and robbery charges.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Drop#Police#The Razor Youth Center#Raising Youth Resilience
CBS Sacramento

1 Shot In Planet Fitness On Watt Ave In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot inside a Planet Fitness in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Planet Fitness on Watt Avenue. The incident appears to have stemmed from an altercation between two men. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies now have the suspect in custody however they have not released a name.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed, Multiple People Detained In Natomas Apartment Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Natomas Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Granite Point apartments on the 4500 block of Truxel Road near Del Paso Road. #BREAKING HOmicide investigation underway at the Granite Point apartment complex in Natomas off of Truxel Rd. SacPD say one man is dead after being shot multiple times. Multiple people have been detained at the scene. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Z5nfr8OAmp — Velena Jones (@velenajones) February 17, 2022 Authorities said a man, who has been identified as 40-year-old Silvestre Solorio Huato of Sacramento, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Sacramento police said multiple people were detained at the scene but did not say if any arrests were made. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Connection With Stockton Senior’s Death

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of a Stockton senior. On August 25, 2015, the victim, 83-year-old Marcelino Urbina, was found fatally shot near his home in the area of Church and Hunter streets in Stockton. Shaun Terriel Perkins was convicted of first-degree murder. (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Through the course of their investigation, police later arrested Shaun Terriel Perkins, 31, in connection with the incident. He was later found guilty of vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, attempted robbery, and assault connected to this incident. Then, this week, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Urbina’s death, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. “When someone uses firearms to commit tragic crimes, they must be held accountable for their actions,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “Thank you to our dedicated homicide prosecutor for seeking justice for this senseless crime and to the Stockton Police Department for their diligent investigation.” Perkins will be sentenced on April 11, 2022.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Causes Chaos, Crashes on Westbound I-80

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police arrested a suspect Friday after he led them on a car chase over the Yolo Causeway, that ended in a crash. In less than two hours, the suspect is accused of firing a gun, carjacking, leading police on a chase, and crashing the stolen vehicle into several victims. It all started around 4 p.m. on Silver Eagle Rd. in the Del Paso Heights Neighborhood where Sacramento police say gunshots rang out. “Gunshots. You know you hear it every other night,” says Sacramento resident, Jaquan Johnson. Police say the suspect responsible for the gunshots then stole this silver Hyundai and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

District Identifies Person Responsible For Racist Graffiti Found At McClatchy High

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person responsible for the racist graffiti found at C.K. McClatchy High School last week has been identified, the Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday. Last Friday, someone wrote the words “White” and “Colored” over water fountains at McClatchy High, a reference to the Jim Crow era. The district’s race and equity monitor, Mark T. Harris, told CBS13 a Black female student confessed to the vandalism and cameras caught her in action. Harris stopped short of calling it a racially motivated act. “I don’t believe those words that were on those water fountains were racist,” Harris said. “I do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Caution Families After Roseville Girl Confronted By Man While Walking To School

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are planning to increase their patrols in one area after a girl said she was confronted by a man while walking to school. On Thursday, the girl was walking in the 1500 block of Champion Oaks Drive on her way to school, when she was confronted by a man who she didn’t know, according to the Roseville Police Department. The girl said she felt threatened by the man and ran towards the school. When she arrived at school, the girl notified the school administration and the police. Officers are working with the girl and school district officials to locate the man and determine what happened. Out of an abundance of caution, police are going to increase patrols around this school and the surrounding neighborhood, they say. Police encourage families to establish a safety plan for their kids who walk to school that includes: – Walking with a buddy. – Using a route traveled by other kids. – Identify how and where to go for help if trouble arises. – Immediately telling a trusted adult if things do occur. Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call them at (916) 774-5000.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Franklin Boulevard In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting along Franklin Road in Sacramento late Wednesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3900 block of Franklin Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in the area. Traffic Advisory: Franklin Blvd. is closed between 14th Ave./Sutterville Rd. due to a shooting investigation. This post will be updated as new information is available. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ozZTLPN6K5 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 16, 2022 At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot. That person has since been taken to the hospital for treatment. No details about the victim’s condition have been released at this point. Franklin Boulevard was closed between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road due to the investigation. It has since reopened. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville Overdose Death Leads To Homicide Charge Against Suspected Drug Dealer

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville man has been charged with homicide after someone overdosed and died from fentanyl-laced drugs he allegedly sold them. Roseville police say 20-year-old Carson Schewe was arrested last week after an extensive investigation into a drug operation he was allegedly running. Detectives seized $100,000 in cash and an unregistered “ghost gun.” Further, police say pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl were found. Schewe was initially booked on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of controlled substances. However, on Wednesday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced they had filed an added homicide charge against Schewe for an overdose death linked to his alleged drug sales operation. No details about the person who overdosed and died have been released, but police say the incident happened in Roseville. Schewe has been booked into South Placer Jail and is ineligible for bail.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy