The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a runaway Bakersfield teen, 17-year-old Gladys Beltran.

She was last seen on Feb. 13 in Park City Avenue. She is described as standing 5' 2" and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.