Albuquerque, NM

Border Patrol sees rise in human smuggling cases

By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The US Border Patrol has seen an uptick in human smuggling cases in recent days. The agency says this week alone, agents have intercepted 15 smuggling attempts, rescuing nearly 100 migrants.

It started Sunday when agents at an I-25 checkpoint found migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador crammed into an SUV. Over the next few days, they stopped two more cars carrying migrants and found more people hiding in a stash house as well as got into a high-speed chase with a driver believed to be involved in a human smuggling scheme.

In each case, agents detained the drivers. The migrants will be deported.

