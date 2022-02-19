Border Patrol sees rise in human smuggling cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The US Border Patrol has seen an uptick in human smuggling cases in recent days. The agency says this week alone, agents have intercepted 15 smuggling attempts, rescuing nearly 100 migrants.

Story continues below

It started Sunday when agents at an I-25 checkpoint found migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador crammed into an SUV. Over the next few days, they stopped two more cars carrying migrants and found more people hiding in a stash house as well as got into a high-speed chase with a driver believed to be involved in a human smuggling scheme.

In each case, agents detained the drivers. The migrants will be deported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.