Seneca, WI

Wauzeka-Steuben boys clinch Ridge & Valley Conference

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWauzeka-Steuben boys basketball continued its perfect season with a 58-41...

Reuters

Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, with the West fearing a full-scale invasion is next. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany...
#Boys Basketball
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
