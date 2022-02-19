Schaefer: Liberal health care agenda undermines job-based coverage

Now that COVID has put us through a test run of universal health care, isn’t it great? No matter what we look like or who we vote for, we all have access to free antibody treatments, COVID tests and vaccines. Isn’t it nice to know the person bathing our grandmother or flipping our burgers has access to the best COVID care? For too long, we’ve let a powerful few, divide and distract us, so they can make money by keeping us sick. They’ve made life and health a product for sale and blocked our efforts to ensure that we have better, more affordable healthcare.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO