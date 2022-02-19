ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaefer: Liberal health care agenda undermines job-based coverage

By Nina Owcharenko Schaefer/The Heritage Foundation
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNegotiations on “Build Back Better,” the Biden administration’s trillion-dollar social welfare package, have collapsed. But the exercise demonstrated that the left has not abandoned its quest to supplant private health insurance with government-run health care. That’s disturbing for several reasons. The majority of Americans get their...

