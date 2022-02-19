ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Russell scores 23 as Maryland rolls past Nebraska 90-74

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJ9hnSo00

Fatts Russell scored 23 points, leading six in double figures, and Maryland rolled through the second half to defeat Nebraska 90-74 on Friday night.

Maryland shot 73% through the first 10 minutes of the second half, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 73-54 advantage. Donta Scott led the 31-14 run with nine points. Maryland finished the half at 59% and shot 52.5% for the game. The Terrapins had only four turnovers in the game.

A 3-pointer and a three-point play by Bryce McGowens helped draw the Cornhuskers within 82-68 near the four-minute mark. Nebraska scored its next six points from the free-throw line and it was 84-74 with 2:25 to go. Nebraska did not score again.

Scott finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (12-14, 4-11 Big 12). Julian Reese scored a career-high 13 points, Hakim Hart added 11, and Qudus Wahab and Ian Martinez scored 10 each.

Leading scorer Eric Ayala (15.1 ppg) returned to the lineup after an injury kept him out of Maryland’s near-upset of then-No. 3 Purdue on Sunday. Ayala scored two points, going 0-for-3 from the field, in 24 minutes of play.

McGowens, the current and six-time Big Ten freshman of the week, scored 25 points for the Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14). It was his ninth 20-point game of the season. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 14 points and C.J. Wilcher had 10. Nebraska shot 40%.

Maryland trailed 19-14 nine minutes into the game before Reese scored seven points in an 11-2 run for a 25-21 lead near the eight-minute mark. Their were six lead changes in the remainder of the half and Maryland led 42-40 at the break.

It was the 13th meeting between the two teams that joined the Big Ten during the conference's expansion era. Maryland leads 10-3.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland College Basketball
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
Local
Nebraska Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
KEYT

Gonzales scores 21, No. 20 BYU women roll past Gonzaga 63-39

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 20 BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a 63-39 win over Gonzaga. Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars, who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Bulldogs this season. Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets. The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women’s game at the BYU Marriott Center. Melody Kempton scored 11 points for Gonzaga.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fatts Russell
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC News

Washington Commanders Hall of Fame wide receiver Charley Taylor dies at 80

Hall of Fame wide receiver and Washington football legend Charley Taylor died Saturday at the age of 80. The cause was not announced, but the Washington Commanders confirmed his death in a statement. "He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach," Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhuskers#Purdue#Ap
On3.com

Report: Sean McVay, LA Rams poach SEC offensive coordinator

Sean McVay was quick to replace former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, as the Rams head coach went to the college ranks to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, per Albert Breer. “Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING
fantasypros.com

Andrew Erickson’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

The day has finally come: My 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 is LIVE, and I am hyped. With the pre-draft process in full swing, I had to put out my initial NFL mock draft before things inevitably blow up after the NFL Scouting Combine. Players will fly up and down big boards based on testing, and there will be draft trades executed after the combine concludes.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

551K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy