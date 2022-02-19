ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Las Vegas gas station clerk shoots customer who refused to wear mask

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A clerk shot a customer who refused to wear a mask before turning the gun on himself in an incident at a Las Vegas gas station.

The shooting happened at the Terrible’s gas station on Centennial Center Boulevard and Azure Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Police received a report that a person was shot and running through the parking lot, according to a report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Wednesday.

Police said the victim had walked into the gas station without wearing a mask on Sunday, Feb. 6, which was several days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate.

Upon entering the store, the clerk told the victim to put on a mask. The victim refused, according to police, and walked up to the counter with items to buy.

The clerk refused to serve the victim, who then walked out of the store without paying for the items, police said.

The clerk then followed the victim outside of the store, recording him with his phone, police said. The two men then began to physically fight when the clerk pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds at the victim, striking him once.

An attorney for the victim told the I-Team the man was struck in his back.

The clerk then shot himself.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby hospital and receive treatment.

If the clerk had survived, he would have been charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon, police said.

Help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

FOX40

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer, authorities said Sunday. A Huntington Beach officer who was injured in the crash Saturday was released from a hospital Sunday morning, police said. Authorities haven’t identified the officer or […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
FOX40

Video: Dog is returned to owner after missing for 12 years

RIO VISTA, Calif (KTXL) — A dog was reunited with her owner after she was lost for 12 years.  The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video Friday on its Facebook page of the dog, named Zoey, being returned to her owner, who was identified as Michelle. In the video, Michelle said she got […]
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

DEA: We save lives in Middle America by stopping fentanyl at the border

“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso
EL PASO, TX
