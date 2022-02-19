Xceptional Athlete: Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – For four years, Jackson Paveletzke has built his legacy on the court at Kimberly.

And when he graduates this spring, he’ll leave as the all-time leading scorer in school history.

In a February 10 contest against Neenah, Paveletzke earned the mark, surpassing Maddy Schreiber from a year ago and setting a record that could be untouched for quite some time.

Paveletzke is the leading scorer among Division 1 teams, averaging more than 30 points per game.

And in his last ride as a senior, he’s hoping to will the Papermakers back to state.

Click the video for the full feature on Jackson Paveletzke.

