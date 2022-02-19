Xceptional Athlete: Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – For four years, Jackson Paveletzke has built his legacy on the court at Kimberly.
And when he graduates this spring, he’ll leave as the all-time leading scorer in school history.Notre Dame captures FRCC title in thrilling fashion
In a February 10 contest against Neenah, Paveletzke earned the mark, surpassing Maddy Schreiber from a year ago and setting a record that could be untouched for quite some time.
Paveletzke is the leading scorer among Division 1 teams, averaging more than 30 points per game.
And in his last ride as a senior, he’s hoping to will the Papermakers back to state.
Click the video for the full feature on Jackson Paveletzke.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0