ORANGE GAME DAY: Syracuse hosts Boston College (preview, media & info)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-12 overall, 7-7 ACC) hosts Boston College (9-15 overall, 4-10 ACC) this afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange have won three of their last four while the Eagles have lost four straight.

Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

