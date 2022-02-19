ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

ORANGE GAME DAY: Syracuse hosts Boston College (preview, media & info)

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ri94Q_0eJ9eTIR00

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-12 overall, 7-7 ACC) hosts Boston College (9-15 overall, 4-10 ACC) this afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange have won three of their last four while the Eagles have lost four straight.

Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

  • ORANGE ROUND OUT EAGLES SERIES (Cuse.com)
  • Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College (DailyOrange.com)
  • Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more (NunesMagician.com)
  • Beat writers agree on Syracuse win against Boston College (DailyOrange.com)
  • After time to rest, Syracuse basketball looks to pounce on long-time rival (InsideTheLoudHouse.com)

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Gabriel Dumont nets hat trick as Crunch defeat Senators, 6-2

The Syracuse Crunch won their third straight game on Monday afternoon as they defeated the Belleville Senators, 6-2, at CAA Arena. Gabriel Dumont recorded a hat trick and head coach Ben Groulx earned his 200th career AHL win. Cole Koepke also scored two goals for the Crunch and Darren Raddysh...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy