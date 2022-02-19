ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira girls hold off Maine-Endwell 58-54 to win STAC title

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9EfT_0eJ9e01r00

ELMIRA, NY – Class A’s #10 Maine-Endwell faced Double-A’s #9 Elmira.

1st quarter, Kaety L’Amoreaux takes the pass all the way to the basket for an easy lay in.

Down the other way, Lauren Miller dishes it over to Jalea Abrams.

Abrams from deep and absolutely drills it.

A few plays later, Payton Ross driving in and gets the shot to go.

In the end, Elmira is able to hold off M-E to win their 2nd-straight STAC title, 58-54 the final.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine, NY
Sports
Elmira, NY
Education
Elmira, NY
Basketball
City
Maine, NY
State
Maine State
Elmira, NY
Sports
Maine, NY
Basketball
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Double A#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy