Elmira girls hold off Maine-Endwell 58-54 to win STAC title

ELMIRA, NY – Class A’s #10 Maine-Endwell faced Double-A’s #9 Elmira.

1st quarter, Kaety L’Amoreaux takes the pass all the way to the basket for an easy lay in.

Down the other way, Lauren Miller dishes it over to Jalea Abrams.

Abrams from deep and absolutely drills it.

A few plays later, Payton Ross driving in and gets the shot to go.

In the end, Elmira is able to hold off M-E to win their 2nd-straight STAC title, 58-54 the final.

