Hawaii State

Hawaii highways, homes face uncertain future with sea level rise

By Nikki Schenfeld
 3 days ago

A study recently released by NOAA predicts a one-foot sea level rise in the next 30 years, leaving Hawaii's homes and highways with an uncertain future.

