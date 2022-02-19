ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme

By Adam Schrader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLiG1_0eJ9d1wn00

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged 11 members of a New York City gang for a scheme to steal $4.3 million in unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal probe involving the Justice Department and U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General led to the arrest of eight members of the Brooklyn-based Woo gang in New York City on Thursday, officials said in a statement.

One of the suspects was arrested in Delaware while another was arrested in California, and the last remains at large, officials said.

Investigators with the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau's bureau tracking the gang noticed last year that they were posing with large amounts of cash in photos posted to social media, eating at high-end restaurants, buying luxury cars and renting mansions in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday shows that the suspects allegedly used stolen and false identities to set up fake accounts with the New York State Department of Labor website to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds provided by the CARES Act.

Before receiving the $4.3 million, members of the gang had allegedly attempted to steal as much as $20,992,365, according to the criminal complaint.

Some of the suspects used KeyBank cards to receive funds from New York State to withdraw from ATMs while others had the money directly deposited into their own bank accounts.

"COVID benefit payments were meant to keep Americans who lost jobs, income, and financial stability from drowning in debt," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Photos included as evidence in the complaint show at least one of the alleged gang members holding a $30,000 stack of bills. Others posed in front of their newly purchased Maybach and BMW vehicles.

Investigators also revealed that several of the gang members had appeared in a music video titled "Trappin" on YouTube in which the lyrics "unemployment got us workin' a lot" appear to reference the fraud scheme.

The suspects have been identified as Romean Brown, 23; Tyrek Clarke, 21; Kennith Desir, 20; Stephan Dorminvil, 21; Kai Heyward, 22; Keith James, 20; Oneal Marks, 20; Jahriah Olivierre, 22; Christopher Jean Pierre, 21; Roleeke Smith, 20; and Christopher Topey, 21.

The arrests come after rising drill rapper TDott Woo, an alleged member of the Woo gang, was shot dead outside of his home earlier this month.

Comments / 107

Dusty
3d ago

"pandemic aid" was riddled with fraud, and at the time the government didn't care. Democrats were falling over themselves trying to pass more and make what had passed more easily available. they seen it as a way to quietly introduce socialism and "wealth redistribution". thinking if they could get Americans hooked, they could use it as election fodder. "elect us so they can't take away your free handouts" 🙄👌. it backfired and ushered in the worst inflation since the 1970s. now it's all dried up with 0 chance of passing more, and citizens are going to pay more for everything while making the same as before the "pandemic". leaving them in even worse financial shape directly because of the "pandemic aid".

Reply(11)
36
Dar
2d ago

why black people always have to display they're money ? rarely see white people doing that why show off so others can rob you even people with money don't do this it's pretty ridiculous your ancestors rolling in there graves all minority so the same except for Asians something wrong with you people showing off like this to who other poor people? hahahahahaha

Reply(12)
12
Dee Eff Ta Def
3d ago

What happened to the good ol' days when you didn't want nobody to know your criminal activity?!?!?!?!

Reply(4)
23
 

UPI News

Jury in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes trial begins deliberations

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery was excused for the day after beginning deliberations on Monday. During closing arguments, prosecutors said the trio were motivated by "racial assumptions, racial resentment and racial...
BRUNSWICK, GA
UPI News

NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence. The Subway Safety Plan, unveiled by Adams last week, provides extensive resources to address homelessness while expanding the New York Police Department's response to subway crime across the city and requiring, instead of requesting, that passengers leave trains at the end of the line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Mystery kangaroo caught on camera next to Danish road

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A driver in Denmark captured video of a kangaroo hopping loose next to a road Monday morning and local police said they do not know where the animal came from. South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police said in a Facebook post that a driver contacted officers Monday...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- So-called "stand-your-ground" laws were associated with hundreds of new homicides every year in the United States, according to a study released Monday. The laws, which remove the duty to retreat when facing an attacker before using deadly force, may have contributed to an 8%-11% increase in homicides nationwide, according to the study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Network Open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
