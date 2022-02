HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A new scholarship at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine honors the leadership and accomplishments of former Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D. The endowed scholarship known as the Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert Scholarship is designated for entering first-year medical students with first preference given to an underrepresented minority as identified by the American Medical Association and is renewable for up to three years.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO