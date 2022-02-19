ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia's AG withdraws state from legal effort to have Equal Rights Amendment recognized

By Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Virginia's new Republican attorney general on Friday withdrew his state from a legal effort to have the Equal Rights Amendment recognized as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. The move by Attorney General Jason Miyares marks a significant shift in the commonwealth's stance and is a...

Comments / 50

Viva Satire !
3d ago

Virginia Attorney General Miyares added, Conservative Christian Men want their Wives to be Submissive like the Old Testament states, and in the Kitchen where they belong.

Reply(13)
11
Ladro di Tomba
2d ago

funny since it was democrats who found the time limit to have passed. seems to me you are just fine with democrats saying someone, but once a republican actually backs them up and follows the direction, you are having an issue. guess what, democrats are the people you should have a problem with then.

Reply
4
ForLoveOfFreedom
2d ago

America already has equal rights don't fall for Democrats stealing power from the people.

Reply(12)
21
WZDX

Yes, anyone could carry a gun without a permit if HB44 bill is passed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Opposition to a proposed bill in Alabama has gained traction. It’s HB44, which would allow a person to carry a concealed weapon, but without a permit. On Tuesday the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, law enforcement, and other organizations were at the Alabama State House to voice their concerns about safety if this bill goes through.
MONTGOMERY, AL
KOEL 950 AM

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Rights Amendment#Us Congress#Virginia House#Ag#Republican#Era#Democratic#Administration#The Us Court Of Appeals#The Dc Circuit
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
