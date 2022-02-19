ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Friday night scoreboard – February 18th

By Tanner Castora
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the local area:

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 58, Faith 48

Canistota 63, Colman-Egan 34

Castlewood 64, Estelline/Hendricks 38

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Sisseton 40

Crazy Horse 75, Wakpala 68

Dakota Valley 71, Madison 40

DeSmet 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51

Dell Rapids 55, Lennox 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 32

Gregory 60, Bon Homme 54

Groton Area 83, Deuel 68

Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 29

Hanson 55, Corsica/Stickney 46

Harding County 60, Lemmon 52

Harrisburg 74, Spearfish 37

Howard 68, Arlington 47

Huron 61, Rapid City Central 54

Jones County 51, Bennett County 39

Lakota Tech 72, Bridgeport, Neb. 58

Leola/Frederick 56, Herreid/Selby Area 48

Lyman 58, Kadoka Area 38

Marty Indian 98, Flandreau Indian 65

Pierre 72, Watertown 65

Pine Ridge 49, McLaughlin 47

Platte-Geddes 66, Wagner 52

Potter County 73, Highmore-Harrold 36

Rapid City Stevens 60, Mitchell 59

Scotland 44, Menno 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Sioux Falls Washington 40

Timber Lake 59, McIntosh 49

Vermillion 64, Parker 34

Waubay/Summit 65, Great Plains Lutheran 31

SIOUX FALLS, SD
