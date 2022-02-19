Friday night scoreboard – February 18th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the local area:
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 58, Faith 48
Canistota 63, Colman-Egan 34
Castlewood 64, Estelline/Hendricks 38
Clark/Willow Lake 67, Sisseton 40
Crazy Horse 75, Wakpala 68
Dakota Valley 71, Madison 40
DeSmet 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51
Dell Rapids 55, Lennox 50
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 32
Gregory 60, Bon Homme 54
Groton Area 83, Deuel 68
Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 29
Hanson 55, Corsica/Stickney 46
Harding County 60, Lemmon 52
Harrisburg 74, Spearfish 37
Howard 68, Arlington 47
Huron 61, Rapid City Central 54
Jones County 51, Bennett County 39
Lakota Tech 72, Bridgeport, Neb. 58
Leola/Frederick 56, Herreid/Selby Area 48
Lyman 58, Kadoka Area 38
Marty Indian 98, Flandreau Indian 65
Pierre 72, Watertown 65
Pine Ridge 49, McLaughlin 47
Platte-Geddes 66, Wagner 52
Potter County 73, Highmore-Harrold 36
Rapid City Stevens 60, Mitchell 59
Scotland 44, Menno 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Sioux Falls Washington 40
Timber Lake 59, McIntosh 49
Vermillion 64, Parker 34
Waubay/Summit 65, Great Plains Lutheran 31
