Ryan Yaites of Denton (Texas) Guyer doesn’t appear to be in a rush to decide and his recruitment could last into the summer months. However, intel indicates a clear-cut team is trending in his recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound four-star safety ranks as the No. 128 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the No. 9 safety and the 24th best player in the Lone Star State. On3 ranks him similarly, as the No. 179 player in the On300 and the 30th best recruit in Texas. On3’s Jeremy Crabtree has logged a prediction for a Big 12 school. He breaks down why he made the call for the coveted safety.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO