B.U. men’s basketball in midst of resurgent season

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University men’s basketball team is down to the final 4 games of what has been a resurgent season.

The Bearcats are sitting at 7-7 in the America East, currently good for 4th place.

Despite the success to this point, the most wins in a season for BU in 12 years, the team still believes there’s more to come.

That success has led to the university locking up head coach Levell Sanders long term, signing him to a 5-year deal yesterday.

Sanders says one of the biggest factors behind the team’s turnaround this year is their faith in each other and their will to win.

“I really think these guys are buying into doing it as a team. I think we’ve started to believe that we can be a good team. I think that’s also important, is believing. Once you believe in something, I think you can go out and accomplish anything you want. And so, that’s probably the most important thing is we’re doing it together and we believe we can do it,” he says.

Well, if they truly believe they can be a good team, this is the time to prove it as they have a tough stretch to close out the regular season.

Sanders’ Bearcats are on the road for 3 of their last 4 games, beginning tomorrow in Massachusetts.

Binghamton and UMass Lowell tip off inside the Tsongas Center at 5 PM.

