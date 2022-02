Bean: Five intriguing destinations for Tom Brady, if he plays in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Tom Brady “retirement” never felt right. He said he’d retire when he sucked, but the only thing we now know he sucks at is retiring. Calling it quits now seemed weird from the jump, so when reports surfaced on Super Bowl Sunday that he could return at some point, it probably made a lot of us feel a little more sane.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO