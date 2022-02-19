ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NOVA High School Basketball: District Finals, Scores & Highlights

By Jake Rohm
 3 days ago

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — District finals in NOVA, with Regionals set to start next week. Only thing left to decide is the seedings!

Patriot District :

#3 Lake Braddock vs. #1 Robinson (Girl’s Basketball)

The third meeting between the Bruins and the Rams. Robinson won both matchups, and on Friday, made it a third. The Rams take home the Patriot District crown, defeating Lake Braddock 53-43.

#5 West Potomac vs. #2 Fairfax (Boy’s Basketball)

The Wolverines have been on a Cinderella run through the Patriot District. First it was a win at #4 Lake Braddock on Monday. Then a big upset over #1 South County Wednesday. On Friday, West Po made it three for three, defeating the Lions 62-54.

Liberty District :

#3 McLean vs. #1 Yorktown (Girl’s Basketball)

Yorktown lost just one game in regular season district play, and they showed why on Friday against a tough McLean team, who was fresh off a big win Wednesday over #2 Langley. The Patriots win the Liberty District title, defeating the Highlanders 45-36.

#2 George Marshall vs. #1 Washington-Liberty (Boy’s Basketball)

The Generals have been on a roll since the start of the new year. Another big win Friday against the Statesmen 55-46, and Washington-Liberty heads into regionals as one of the top seeds.

Concorde District :

#2 Oakton vs. #1 Madison (Girl’s Basketball)

Will anyone pose a threat to the Warhawks? Better yet, can anyone stop the Arnolie twins? Madison went through the regular season district schedule without having a game be closer than 20 points, and they kept the streak up on Friday, defeating the Cougars 56-30.

#2 Madison vs. #1 South Lakes (Boy’s Basketball)

The Warhawks won the first matchup at South Lakes. The Seahawks won the second matchup at Madison. On Friday, at a neutral site (Centreville), the Seahawks got the win, defeating Madison 56-48, capturing their first Concorde District boys basketball title in in the first year in the district.

National District :

#3 Hayfield 51, #1 Edison 59 (Girls)

#2 Edison 60, #1 Hayfield 87 (Boys)

