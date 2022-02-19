New traffic pattern coming this weekend for I-64, I-264 interchange improvements project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement a traffic shift this weekend affecting the flyover ramp from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east.

Traffic on the flyover ramp from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east (exit 284b) will be shifted to the right, allowing crews to remove the single lane closure that has been in place on mainline I-264 east. This change will begin February 20 at 9 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes, when possible.

This work is subject to change, weather permitting.

For more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange and the Newtown and Witchduck ramps, visit www.i64i264improvements.org .

