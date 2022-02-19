New traffic pattern coming this weekend for I-64, I-264 interchange improvements project
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement a traffic shift this weekend affecting the flyover ramp from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east.
Traffic on the flyover ramp from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east (exit 284b) will be shifted to the right, allowing crews to remove the single lane closure that has been in place on mainline I-264 east. This change will begin February 20 at 9 p.m.
Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes, when possible.
This work is subject to change, weather permitting.
For more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange and the Newtown and Witchduck ramps, visit www.i64i264improvements.org .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0