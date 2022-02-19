ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing TV actress found dead in Los Angeles, according to LAPD

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 3 days ago
Lindsey Pearlman, the General Hospital actress, was found dead near Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue when officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation. LAPD Missing Persons Unit/Twitte

A TV actress who went missing in Los Angeles days ago was found dead on Friday morning, police said.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, whose credits include a recurring role on ABC’s “General Hospital,” vanished February 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

She “failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” cops said Wednesday, in asking the public’s help to locate her.

Police said that at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Hollywood Area officers found Pearlman’s body near Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue while responding to a radio call for a death investigation.

Pearlman’s official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending an autopsy.

The Chicago native has appeared in several TV series, including NBC’s “Chicago Justice” and “The Ms. Pat Show” from BET+. She also had roles in Fox’s “Empire” and Amazon’s “Sneaky Pete.”

Her husband, Vance Smith, said he was “broken” in an Instagram post.

“The police found Lindesey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” the grieving widower wrote. “I will share more later but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has yet to be determined, as the 43-year-old failed to return home and was not heard from by anyone prior to the cops finding her body.
Lindsey Pearlman, who appeared in the “Chicago Justice” and “The Ms. Pat Show”, went missing in Los Angeles days ago before she was found dead.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
